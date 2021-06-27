Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case

"No organisation of any self-respect wants somebody indicted on a serious crime to be its public face ... Which party can, with any credibility, tell the electorate that it is fighting the scourge of corruption while one of its senior leaders stands indicted on very serious charges of corruption?"



These were the words of Wim Trengove SC on Friday as he addressed the Johannesburg high court, where suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, indicted on charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering, was challenging his suspension from the party and asking the court to declare its "step-aside regime" unlawful...