No easy way to judge Zuma

It has been three months since the Constitutional Court heard the urgent application by the state capture commission to hold Jacob Zuma in contempt of court and asked for him to be sent to prison for two years.



The commission said Zuma's imprisonment was the only order that would vindicate the court's authority after he failed to comply with its earlier order to abide by the commission's summons. Never before has a former head of state defied such an order...