News

No easy way to judge Zuma

27 June 2021 - 01:42 By Franny Rabkin

It has been three months since the Constitutional Court heard the urgent application by the state capture commission to hold Jacob Zuma in contempt of court and asked for him to be sent to prison for two years.

The commission said Zuma's imprisonment was the only order that would vindicate the court's authority after he failed to comply with its earlier order to abide by the commission's summons. Never before has a former head of state defied such an order...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  2. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  3. Zuma's 'penniless' architect gets court to delay his trial News
  4. Untold riches, or stone-cold dismay? KZN 'diamond rush' likely to end in tears ... News
  5. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...