Boat wreck
Pricey yacht declared a 'wreck' after Robben Island crash
Mystery of how a posh boat ended up on Robben Island reef
27 June 2021 - 00:00
It was the plaything for the rich and famous — a multimillion-rand luxury motor yacht once owned by Tokyo Sexwale and also by former Miss World Anneline Kriel.
Now it is an unwanted hunk of debris on the shore of Robben Island, marooned on the rocks and in a tricky payment and insurance dispute. ..
