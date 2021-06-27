SIU report fingers Zweli Mkhize in scandal

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is alleged to have pressured senior officials in the health department to appoint Digital Vibes, a company run by two close associates, to a communications contract on which they reportedly scored R150m.



The Sunday Times has learnt that in their report to be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigators will allege that Mkhize "pressured" officials in his department to appoint the company when it was first contracted to the department in 2019 to work on communications for the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme...