'Teaching under lockdown is not for the faint-hearted': educators get creative amid Covid-19

Swapping the chalkboard for social media platforms, using a drone to teach fractions, or braving gang-ridden areas on the Cape Flats to deliver workbooks to pupils. These are just some stories of teachers in the hard lockdown last year.

Some teachers became celebrities on social media. One even found inspiration in a shower to write poetry.

A collection of 65 stories are contained in Teaching in and Beyond Pandemic Times, a book to be published by African Sun Media in Stellenbosch.

The book was co-edited by Jonathan Jansen, a distinguished professor of education at Stellenbosch University, and Theola Farmer-Phillips, a departmental head at Yellowwood Primary School in Cape Town.

Angelique West, 25, a grade 4 teacher at Swartland Primary in Malmesbury in the Western Cape, wrote how she called her pupils daily “to check if I could help with work, read them a story, or just be a shoulder to cry on”.