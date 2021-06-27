Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help
'Decuplets mom' had emotional exchange with social worker
27 June 2021 - 00:00
Fresh details of the government's wild goose chase to track down the elusive Tembisa decuplets have emerged - and it turns out the "mother" is not 37 years old as reported, but 48.
The first names of the woman, as reported by the Pretoria News, are also incorrect, according to a leaked memo obtained by the Sunday Times...
