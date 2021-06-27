'We were robbed of our dignity': District Six claimants still waiting to return home

A 100-year-old claimant who was taken to view her new home in District Six a week ago was told she would get the key on Thursday. When the handover was cancelled at the last minute it was the latest in a chain of disappointments that has spanned decades for thousands of people evicted from the central Cape Town community under the Group Areas Act.



“My mother has been waiting to return to District Six for close to three decades,” said Sumaya Mukadam, the daughter of Shariefa Khan, who turned 100 in April. ..