FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Infrastructure 2021

Path ahead seems clearer as industry reports large-scale projects are coming onto the market

29 June 2021 - 10:14
There is a drive to develop infrastructure, with many projects coming onto the market.
Image: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV/SUNDAY TIMES

Last year the construction industry was among the most severely affected by the hard lockdown, with a number of companies going into business rescue or liquidating.

Now, more than ever, infrastructure spend is needed as the catalyst to reignite the economy.

But is it still too much talk and too little action? Each year government allocates billions towards infrastructure development, but the slow pace of project rollout does little to fire up the economy.

However, people interviewed for this edition seem to be upbeat, reporting the release of a variety of large-scale infrastructure projects into the market, especially by Sanral and the public works department, signalling that industry is at least on the right path.

Nelendhre Moodley

 

