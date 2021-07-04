'A recipe for disaster': Teacher union slams matric camps amid third wave

The department of basic education is allowing provinces and schools to organise sleepovers for matric pupils attending winter classes, despite discouraging residential camps because they have the potential to become Covid-19 super-spreader events.

The department's director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, said in a circular on Thursday that these camps should only be hosted if the "bubble" concept is followed.

"This entails testing of all learners and staff prior to admission to the camp, and only those that test negative should be allowed in the camp, and there should be no subsequent 'in and out' movement in these camps," Mweli said.

The move has been rejected by the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), which labelled it "a recipe for disaster".