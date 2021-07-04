Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation

A quarter of a million rands on carpets, R181,000 on curtains and more than R90,000 on paving. That’s what the South African Army spent on the posh Pretoria home occupied by its chief, Gen Lawrence Mbatha, a few months after he took office last year.



Mbatha is accused of benefiting from a R1m taxpayer-funded spree for renovations at his new home in Waterkloof, with a basketball hoop, netball hoop, new cupboards and remodelled bathrooms on the shopping list...