Sunday Morning Assessment
ConCourt ruling will bolster call to impeach Busisiwe Mkhwebane
04 July 2021 - 00:02
The Constitutional Court has, for a second time, cast doubt on the integrity of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying on Thursday that some of the errors in her "CR17" report could not be innocent mistakes.
Justice Chris Jafta said: "The public protector, like all of us, is fallible and mistakes are to be expected in the course of the exercise of her powers. But what is troubling in this matter is the series of weighty errors, some of which defy any characterisation of an innocent mistake."..
