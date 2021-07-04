Covid-19 stalks vaccine rollout as some fall ill after getting jab

Don't mistake Covid symptoms for vaccine side-effects.

That's the warning from Johannesburg medical researcher Dr Jenny Pheiffer-Coetzee, who started feeling fatigue the day before her vaccination.

Thinking she was tired from working long hours, and that other symptoms were side-effects from the jab, she never sought treatment. Now she has severe long-term Covid.

Chronic asthma, extreme joint pain and brain fog are among the conditions she confronts every day. "I struggle to find words.

"My husband had a pen on the desk, and I said to him please give me that . that thing you write with," she said.

Soaring infection rates - on Friday, 24,270, the highest number in SA - could mean people already have Covid, without realising it, when they bare their arms for vaccine shots. They might then dismiss their symptoms as passing side-effects, and delay seeing a doctor.

Pheiffer-Coetzee got her shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on February 26 as part of the Sisonke study for which she was working. She assumed working 16 hours a day was the reason for her fatigue.

From day one of the Sisonke launch at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Pheiffer-Coetzee stepped in to support one of the researchers leading the programme, Dr Erica Lazarus.

"For two weeks I was on site, working very long days," said Pheiffer-Coetzee.

When she received her jab, "I felt a cold shiver on my back . and ran out to take a conference call," she said.

By lunchtime she wasn't feeling great. Then she was overcome by intense nausea and Lazarus sent her home.