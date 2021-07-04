Covid-19 surge means no 'Vaalie' holiday rush from Gauteng to KZN

The seasonal "Vaalie rush" from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal has been cancelled.

Vacant hotel rooms, eerily quiet restaurants and empty beaches have replaced hopes of a bumper winter school holiday thanks to the ban on leisure travel to and from Gauteng.

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa in KwaZulu-Natal said the ban is a "devastating" blow to the hotel industry.

Fedhasa east coast chair Brett Tungay, who owns a resort in the Drakensberg, said: "If this is going to be longer than two weeks I think it's going to be lethal for our industry.

With your standard sit-down restaurant, about 50% of your revenue is from alcohol sales, which is all gone.