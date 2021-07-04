Covid-19 vaccine: Limpopo rollout’s shining example

So Ramathuba implemented a registration campaign called “Help your grandma or grandpa to register”.

“We went to villages to register people. We took out our cellphones — the premier used his — and we talked the community step-by-step through the registration.

“On that day alone we registered 10,000 people but we still felt that it was not enough when we have more than 400,000 people.

“The game-changer was when we got 9,000 of our community health-care workers to go out with cellphones to register the elderly in their villages.

“The moment a health-care worker goes to register an elderly person, they educate them as well. We found that they respond positively to the personal contact,” said Ramathuba.

“We also needed to counter statements by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on vaccines being the mark of the beast. We got religious people who are equally educated and are men of the cloth and then got members of the executive of the South African Council of Churches and vaccinated them first.”

Another game-changer was the vaccination of leaders of the Zion Christian Church, and roping in traditional leaders such as the Bapedi queen mother, Manyaku Thulare.

“I called the queen mother and offered her the vaccine and she came on board. She called all the Bapedi people to come and get vaccinated.”

Ramathuba scoffed at talk that she could be the new health minister. “No, that’s not true … I think when people see you doing well then they say that this one should be the minister. Mina (I) am just doing my job.”