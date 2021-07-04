Drums of war at Nkandla as supporters gather to 'protect' Zuma

Political tension was palpable at the homestead of Jacob Zuma yesterday as amabutho (Zulu warriors) and 24 members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) entered his yard to demonstrate their readiness to shield him from arrest.



The situation at the KwaXamalala village was volatile as war cries and pro-Zuma songs reverberated over Nkandla, with all manner of the former president's supporters pledging to fend off his possible arrest with all they have, even if it means taking up arms to do so...