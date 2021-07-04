‘I’m proud of our clean audit. A lot of discipline is involved’: Senqu mayor

You know you’ve reached Senqu municipality, eight hours’ drive from Johannesburg, when the potholes cease and your car stops rattling over poorly maintained roads.



In the centre of Sterkspruit, where this week the streets were full of grant recipients queueing for their stipends, there is no litter even though shacks line the road. There is poverty here, but no waste...