'I'm using traditional herbs, so I won’t be vaccinated': Inyangas snub jab

04 July 2021 - 00:00
Traditional healer Nontsikelelo Mdlankomo at her business in Nyanga, Cape Town, gives her view on vaccines.
Image: Esa Alexander

Traditional healers are discouraging their clients — who they say are  the majority of the population — from having a Covid-19 vaccination.

They claim the government has failed to educate the public about the vaccines’ efficacy and side-effects, and are upset that traditional medicine has been overlooked in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

BaKhombisile Maseko, national co-ordinator of the Traditional Healers Organisation, said traditional healers are the first port of call for about 80% of South Africans when they fall ill. But they remain marginalised.

“We refer patients to the clinics but it is still difficult for the clinics to refer patients to us,” she said.

“Vaccines have been used to prevent sickness but they do not eliminate the diseases. Our government must focus more on treatment. Since six universities and the science & technology department conducted a study to determine the efficacy of traditional medicines in the fight against the coronavirus, some medical plants have proven effective. We are waiting for clinical trials to be conducted.

“We urge [our members] to continue following all the precautions of mitigating the spread of the virus. For now [none of our members] must claim to cure Covid-19. Let’s wait for the clinical trials, and findings will be communicated to the nation at large.”

Traditional healer Zukiswa Mvoko said traditional healers feel left out in the fight against Covid-19. She said people have been seeking answers about the vaccines from traditional healers.

“Most healers believe that the health sector and government should give indigenous healers an opportunity to come up with their own vaccine,” Mvoko said.

“But I must mention that we are divided as traditional healers over the use of the vaccines. Some encourage their patients to take it but some discourage them.

“But the fact remains: herbs are here to stay and have been used long before any pandemic. Citizens need to educate themselves on the benefits of going back to roots and eating healthy and the use of homeopathy and herbal medicine.”

Healer Abdul Senior Kigos, from Uganda, says his Nyanga business has been booming during the pandemic.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Sunday Times also canvassed the opinions of traditional healers in Cape Town. Abdul Senior Kigos from Uganda boasted about a “growing clientele” since Covid-19 hit.

Standing outside his yellow-painted office in Terminus Road, one of the busiest streets in Nyanga, he said he would not have the jab and claimed many fellow traditional healers share the sentiment.

“People are flocking to me for medicine to prevent Covid-19. I have had Covid-19 and I treated myself. I can’t advise my clients to vaccinate or not. It’s their choice. But I know that it is not compulsory.”

Kigos said he influences his patients’ health choices. “Most people want umhlonyane [wild wormwood] and it’s working for them. It worked for me. They use it as a preventative measure, before they get sick from Covid-19,” he said.

“Most traditional healers I know are against vaccination. But we are from different countries, so everyone has his or her views.”

Nontsikelelo Mdlankomo’s surgery is at the busy Nyanga taxi rank. It was bustling with clients. She echoed Kigos’s sentiments.

“I can’t take the vaccine,” she said. “I am using traditional herbs, so I won’t be vaccinated.”

Mdlankomo said she had heard a “lot of stories” about the vaccines.

“People have been taking my medicines and they are fine. I have not had Covid-19. I have been using my medicine since last year. Even now, during the third wave, I am still using it. The people who come to me for preventative medicine are still safe.” 

