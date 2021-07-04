'I'm using traditional herbs, so I won’t be vaccinated': Inyangas snub jab

“Vaccines have been used to prevent sickness but they do not eliminate the diseases. Our government must focus more on treatment. Since six universities and the science & technology department conducted a study to determine the efficacy of traditional medicines in the fight against the coronavirus, some medical plants have proven effective. We are waiting for clinical trials to be conducted.

“We urge [our members] to continue following all the precautions of mitigating the spread of the virus. For now [none of our members] must claim to cure Covid-19. Let’s wait for the clinical trials, and findings will be communicated to the nation at large.”

Traditional healer Zukiswa Mvoko said traditional healers feel left out in the fight against Covid-19. She said people have been seeking answers about the vaccines from traditional healers.

“Most healers believe that the health sector and government should give indigenous healers an opportunity to come up with their own vaccine,” Mvoko said.

“But I must mention that we are divided as traditional healers over the use of the vaccines. Some encourage their patients to take it but some discourage them.

“But the fact remains: herbs are here to stay and have been used long before any pandemic. Citizens need to educate themselves on the benefits of going back to roots and eating healthy and the use of homeopathy and herbal medicine.”