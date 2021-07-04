Sars was a 'threat to democracy and the ANC in general' - report
Spy agency unit may have spied on taxman for Zuma's benefit
04 July 2021 - 00:00
A mysterious report and a complaint to the inspector-general of intelligence have raised questions about whether the State Security Agency (SSA) spied on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during Jacob Zuma's presidency.
The five-page report, seen by the Sunday Times, was attached to invoices for services rendered to the SSA's special operations unit, led by Zuma ally Thulani Dlomo. It alleged Sars was a "threat to democracy and the ANC in general"...
