Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal
Minister had 'vested interest' in contract for close associates
04 July 2021 - 00:03
Embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize has been implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal through a WhatsApp he allegedly sent to a senior official in his department.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) believes it was part of pressure he exerted to ensure the company's appointment...
