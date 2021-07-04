'The govt has blood on its hands': State blamed for 'ineptitude' on Covid-19

"The government has blood on its hands. Hundreds of lives could have been saved," he said of the sale earlier this year of 1-million AstraZeneca doses.

Madhi, who led a South African trial of AstraZeneca, said: "There was a complete blind spot to the critical evidence. There was no safety issue and a decision was made to leave those at high risk unprotected."

This flew in the face of what the World Health Organisation recommended and was "an arrogance that came at a huge cost".

Mistakes had been repeated in the rollout with a "fixation on implementing technology rather than getting vaccines into the arms of people as quickly as possible, and that technology does not speak to our local reality".

Madhi said electronic registration had "simply not worked" to get people to register before rather than on the spot, and short notice for appointments was problematic.

The second major problem was that the government was "insisting that people without health insurance can't be vaccinated in the private sector".

Another difficulty was vaccinating at the peak of a resurgence. The government was not sending a critical message that symptoms in many cases were not because of vaccine side effects but because some unknowingly had the virus when they went for a jab.

"During a resurgence, you would have 10% to 15% of people at the vaccine site already brewing the virus. Three days later they get Covid and end up in hospital and blame the vaccine," Madhi said.

"This causes tremendous damage to confidence in the vaccines, and yet government has been completely silent about it and is not sending out a clear message that the association is temporal but does not infer causality."

In other words, it was about timing and not cause and effect.

Possibly most disturbing for Madhi is the "government's total ineptitude in adapting to science" by still rolling out second doses of Pfizer in a resurgence when those doses should be given as first doses to others.

"After a single dose, protection is at 92%. After the second dose, it only goes up to 96%," he said.