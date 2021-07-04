'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done 'nothing wrong'
04 July 2021 - 00:05
Former president Jacob Zuma has told supporters gathered at Nkandla he will not hand himself over to begin the 15-month sentence handed to him this week.
Zuma struck a defiant note in a brief address in isiZulu to supporters outside his Nkandla homestead, some of them threatening war if police moved to arrest him...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.