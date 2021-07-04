'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done 'nothing wrong'

Former president Jacob Zuma has told supporters gathered at Nkandla he will not hand himself over to begin the 15-month sentence handed to him this week.



Zuma struck a defiant note in a brief address in isiZulu to supporters outside his Nkandla homestead, some of them threatening war if police moved to arrest him...