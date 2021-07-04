WATCH | Doctor’s videos let medics tell it like it is

A young doctor is capturing the struggles of health workers navigating the Covid storm in Gauteng through a new YouTube series.

Kapil Narain, a 25-year-old doctor at a state facility, wants to use the series he has created, called Breathless, to help South Africans understand what his peers in the health sector are going through.

“Junior health workers are the coalface of the pandemic. In South Africa, they are often the first point of contact for examining, swabbing, treating and managing patients,” he said.

Some of their common struggles are long working hours and high patient loads.

“Most of them talk about wards being full, bed shortages, long waiting hours,” Narain said. “Oxygen and PPE [personal protective equipment] shortages are still a common theme. They really feel that they are being stretched — and being a junior doctor myself, I have to agree.”