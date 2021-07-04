'We need to change gear': Calls for faster Covid-19 jabs as Delta runs riot

“We can see there is less immune escape in the Delta variant as compared to the Beta variant, but over time both improve and the data shows that there is surprising durability by eight months,” Gray said.

The Pfizer vaccine, also being rolled out in SA, provides 94% protection against hospitalisation attributed to the Delta variant, the latest studies find. No scientific studies yet show that infections are more common among children, teens or younger adults, even though anecdotal accounts have raised this concern.

Dr Jinal Bhiman, principal medical scientist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), said on Friday: “At present there is no data to support this statement. An analysis is being finalised by the NICD and will be released early next week.”

However, Bhiman confirmed that the Delta variant is spreading across provinces. “[It] is being detected in other provinces [besides Gauteng], including the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga,” she said.

The Network for Genomic Surveillance in SA, made up of top university sequencing facilities, said the Delta variant accounted for 53% of infections in Gauteng and 45% in the rest of the country. In May the Beta variant accounted for 70% of the genomes analysed, but this dropped to 39% last month.