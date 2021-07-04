'We're heading into the unknown': Burial homes brace for Covid-19 'tsunami'

Sonja Smith got out of her sick bed on Friday morning and began her day by signing a pile of death certificates to be collected by a hearse, which would drop off another pile.

As the MD of the Sonja Smith Funeral Group - a franchise with 10 branches across Gauteng - she is recovering from Covid-19 while trying to keep her business together.

"I have been doing this for 23 years and have never seen anything like it. And there is going to be a tsunami in two weeks," she said. She signed 231 death certificates in June, more than three times the pre-pandemic average.

The latest South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) report detailing excess deaths shows that in the week ending June 26 they were 136% higher than the level indicated by historical data.

By Thursday, the province continued to be the epicentre of the third wave with 12,806 new infections in a day. The funeral industry is preparing for the worst.