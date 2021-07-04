'Why would they do this to MaKhumalo?': Family's outrage at Zuma jail sentence
Ex-president's brother says ruling not fair on first wife
04 July 2021 - 00:00
"As a girlfriend, she waited for 10 years and six months for me while I was imprisoned on Robben Island. As a wife, she waited for 14 years when I was in exile. She indeed suffered a lot because of her loyalty, love and commitment to me."
This is the tribute former president Jacob Zuma paid to his first wife, Sizakele Gertrude MaKhumalo, back in 2001 when he was receiving an honorary doctorate at the University of Zululand...
