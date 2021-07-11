Apology to former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama
11 July 2021 - 00:00
The Sunday Times apologises to former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama for incorrectly stating that acting chief justice Raymond Zondo had formulated a question about whether the "Gupta Four" knew about alleged impropriety involving the Guptas.
Deputy press ombudsman Herman Scholtz, who adjudicated a complaint from Gama, found that it was reasonable to ask how much Gama, former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe, former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh, and Singh's successor at Transnet, Garry Pita, knew about the Gupta enterprise. However, it was inaccurate to state that it was Zondo who formulated the question...
