News

Cape Town taxi war causes commuter hell

11 July 2021 - 00:00 By Aron Hyman and Philani Nombembe

Cape Town commuter Xolani Kama is one of thousands of township residents whose daily lives have been through waves of turmoil in the past two years.

First the passenger rail network failed and buses were repeatedly torched. Then many lost jobs and relatives when Covid struck. In the latest disruption this week, Cape Flats commuters were stranded on Thursday after eight people died during clashes between rival taxi associations...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family: Meetings, but throne still empty News
  2. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  3. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  4. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  5. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola