Cape Town taxi war causes commuter hell
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Cape Town commuter Xolani Kama is one of thousands of township residents whose daily lives have been through waves of turmoil in the past two years.
First the passenger rail network failed and buses were repeatedly torched. Then many lost jobs and relatives when Covid struck. In the latest disruption this week, Cape Flats commuters were stranded on Thursday after eight people died during clashes between rival taxi associations...
