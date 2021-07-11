Cheer as Covid-19 vaccine rollout gets a shot in the arm

Covid-19 is still raging but the accelerating vaccination rollout has finally started neutralising criticism that has dogged it.

University of Cape Town economics professor Nicoli Nattrass, who has been one of the leading critics of the pace of the rollout, said it was finally picking up, “which is excellent news”.

Nattrass welcomed the announcement on Friday that weekend vaccinations would be introduced next month and said vaccine supplies are adequate.

“We still have plenty of vaccines available in the system — at least three weeks’ worth — and more doses are due to be flown into the country on a regular basis,” she said. “I’m really glad they [the health department] are being more proactive and less rigid.”