Property
Court battle looms as Sassa 'loads R50m onto rent bill without open tender'
11 July 2021 - 00:00
As the government scrambles to find money to reinstate the monthly R350 lockdown distress grant, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has splurged on a new head office in Pretoria - with a lease that will reportedly cost an extra R50m over the next five years.
The extra rent will go into the coffers of the government-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which owns the new building in Steve Biko Street, a few blocks from the current Sassa offices in Pretorius Street...
