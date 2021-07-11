News

Property

Court battle looms as Sassa 'loads R50m onto rent bill without open tender'

11 July 2021 - 00:00 By THANDUXOLO JIKA

As the government scrambles to find money to reinstate the monthly R350 lockdown distress grant, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has splurged on a new head office in Pretoria - with a lease that will reportedly cost an extra R50m over the next five years.

The extra rent will go into the coffers of the government-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which owns the new building in Steve Biko Street, a few blocks from the current Sassa offices in Pretorius Street...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family: Meetings, but throne still empty News
  2. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  3. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  4. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  5. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola