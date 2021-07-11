Property

Court battle looms as Sassa 'loads R50m onto rent bill without open tender'

As the government scrambles to find money to reinstate the monthly R350 lockdown distress grant, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has splurged on a new head office in Pretoria - with a lease that will reportedly cost an extra R50m over the next five years.



The extra rent will go into the coffers of the government-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which owns the new building in Steve Biko Street, a few blocks from the current Sassa offices in Pretorius Street...