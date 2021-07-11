News

Covid-19 pandemic sharply increases SA’s school dropout rate

Prega Govender Journalist
11 July 2021 - 00:00

While Limpopo has the largest number of pupils in the country who repeat grades 8 to 11, it also has the lowest dropout rate.

Servaas van der Berg, an economics professor at Stellenbosch University, has estimated that keeping repeaters in SA’s schooling system is costing the fiscus R25bn annually...

