Global figures show Covid-19 vaccines help you survive

If you have any doubts about getting a Covid-19 vaccination, consider the patients in intensive care beds in countries such as Canada, the US, the UK and Israel.

Nearly all of them have one thing in common — they have not had a Covid jab. People who have had jabs are no longer going to hospital or dying, studies and doctors across the world say. In SA, Discovery Health says hospitalisation has dropped by 96% among those who have been fully vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

A single dose, after 21 days, halves the likelihood of going to hospital and reduces the risk of infection by 47%, said Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach.

“These findings are congruent with international experience and highly encouraging from a South African perspective,” he said at the launch of a mass vaccination site at Cape Town International Convention Centre this week.

Of the health-care workers given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke implementation study, very few got Covid. Of those who did, 94% had mild symptoms, said co-principal investigator professor Glenda Gray.

This contrasts with the first wave of infections last year when hundreds of health-care workers in SA died of Covid-19.