'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel Estcourt'
Insiders say Zuma's KZN prison sojourn will be a bed of roses
11 July 2021 - 00:01
The few months that Jacob Zuma spends at Estcourt prison in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands will be anything but harsh.
"The old man is a legend," an inmate of a Johannesburg prison told the Sunday Times. "To harm Zuma is to sign your death warrant."..
