'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel Estcourt'

Insiders say Zuma's KZN prison sojourn will be a bed of roses

The few months that Jacob Zuma spends at Estcourt prison in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands will be anything but harsh.



"The old man is a legend," an inmate of a Johannesburg prison told the Sunday Times. "To harm Zuma is to sign your death warrant."..