‘I could hear the sound of the plastic … I just knew that was another body’: Covid-19 survivor

The trauma of hearing bodies being wrapped in plastic and then wheeled past her hospital bed night after night while she recovered from Covid-19 in January has left Durban estate agent Wendy Conner petrified of sleep seven months later.

Her husband, Karl, often has to rock her to sleep like a baby to enable her to rest.

Conner, 53, from the Durban suburb of Newlands, has developed a circulation problem and suffers with palpitations, which she has put down to her inability to sleep — sometimes for up to four days. She is not alone in her sleep woes.

Sleep specialists are finding that more South Africans are getting very little shut-eye and having apocalyptic nightmares due to the pandemic, which has spawned another potential health crisis they have dubbed “coronasomnia” — the inability to fall asleep or get a good night’s sleep.

“I could hear the sound of the plastic as they were wrapping the corpses. The rickety sound of an old bed going past, I just knew that was another body. When I got home I could not sleep. Every time I put my head down, at a certain time of the night I woke up having nightmares and sweats.