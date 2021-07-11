'I knew in my heart it was our parting': How death stalks the most vulnerable

Nina Drigianakis had a feeling she was seeing her 96-year-old mother for the last time when she visited her at a Johannesburg old age home during the first Covid-19 wave last year.

“I knew in my heart it was our parting. People don’t understand, but when Covid gets into an old age facility, it’s like putting a match to tinder. Once it’s in, it spreads like wildfire.”

Three weeks after her June 2020 visit to the Greek Lady Benevolent old age home, Drigianakis’s mother, Loula Paxinos, died of Covid-19 in Linksfield Hospital in Johannesburg.Eight other residents died from the virus within six weeks of an outbreak at the care facility.

Covid-19 outbreaks at frail care, old age and retirement homes have claimed hundreds and exposed how vulnerable the elderly are to the disease.

Among such cases are the deaths of:

14 residents over three weeks between May and June at Bloemfontein’s Striata Retirement Village. A nursing sister is facing a disciplinary hearing, which could lead to criminal charges, for failing to follow safety protocols at the facility, possibly contributing to the outbreak;

16 residents at the Boksburg Society for the Aged since April 2020. A maintenance manager who refused to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) was fired in June;

12 residents from the Eersterust Welfare Organisation for the Aged (Ewofa) in Pretoria, who died over three weeks after staff allowed an annual Christmas party with their relatives to take place. All three of the homes have brought in new measures to try to prevent a repeat during the third wave.

Striata Retirement Village trustee Veronica van Niekerk said the nursing sister was charged with failing to follow safety protocols. Her disciplinary hearing began on Thursday.

“She knew the protocols and why they were in place but did not adhere to them.” Van Niekerk said the outbreak started in the frail care section, from four other staff members who were asymptomatic. “Because they were unaware they were sick they were not charged,” he said.

But it is believed the nursing sister helped spread the virus by failing to follow protocols. The nursing sister has since left the facility.