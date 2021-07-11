'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply

Officer's respect, reassurances clinch peaceful arrest of former president

The last thing Maj-Gen Nonhlanhla Zulu wanted was to say anything to upset or agitate the famous man she was there to arrest.



"I was very nervous. There were a lot of things going on in my mind but I just prayed and asked God to lead me because former president Jacob Zuma is our senior citizen, so how do you go then and tell him that you are arresting him?" she told the Sunday Times this week...