Investigation

LISTEN | Discovery official 'taped while trying to rig' election of board of trustees

An investigation has been launched after a senior Discovery Health official was caught on tape hatching a scheme to fix the board at one of its client medical aids in order to protect its profits.



A general manager for mass markets, Khethang Malefane, was heard on tape discussing with LA Health's brokers in KwaZulu-Natal the alleged fixing of elections to appoint the scheme's trustees...