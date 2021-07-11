News

Investigation

LISTEN | Discovery official 'taped while trying to rig' election of board of trustees

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
11 July 2021 - 00:00

An investigation has been launched after a senior Discovery Health official was caught on tape hatching a scheme to fix the board at one of its client medical aids in order to protect its profits.

A general manager for mass markets, Khethang Malefane, was heard on tape discussing with LA Health's brokers in KwaZulu-Natal the alleged fixing of elections to appoint the scheme's trustees...

