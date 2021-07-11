More cash needed to fix damage caused by Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire

Repairing the fire damage to Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg will need more money than is immediately available, according to Gauteng MEC for infrastructure development Tasneem Motara.



She told the Sunday Times she hoped additional funds would be made available in a department budget adjustment in the coming months.The hospital, the second largest in Africa, had to close after the fire in April, worsening the shortage of ICU beds as the Covid third wave loomed...