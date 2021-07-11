More of level 4 expected as experts predict 'case rates will overwhelm health systems'

Record Covid-19 infections driven by the rampant Delta variant mean the level 4 lockdown is likely to be extended when the National Coronavirus Command Council meets today to review restrictions and regulations.

This meeting will be followed by meetings of the president's co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

While a relaxation of the alcohol ban is not believed to be on the cards, there are expectations in the education sector that the government may extend the July school holidays.

But basic education department spokes-man Elijah Mhlanga said yesterday the department had received advice from the Ministerial Advisory Committee that schools should still open on July 19.

The record for daily infections set during the second wave - 21,980 on January 8 - has been broken four times in the past nine days.