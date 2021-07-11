MPs miffed at call to slow down and stop 'excessive meetings'

Politicos want to keep grilling municipalities on poor performance

MPs on the local-government oversight committee are in a war of words with their parliamentary bosses after they say they were told to stop working so hard and having "excessive meetings" with municipalities.



MPs on the portfolio committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta), led by chair Faith Muthambi, resolved at their meeting this week to ignore "a directive" by their boss, senior MP Cedric Frolick, to stop having so many meetings that run late into the night...