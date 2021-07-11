‘Ugly’ horse a thing of Durban July beauty
Colt with a Cape Flats name brings it on in win that raised roof
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Ashwin Reynolds admits he is to blame for an ear-splitting scream that rattled Cape Town’s southern suburbs last weekend.
It was the sound of him watching his horse — bought for the price of a second-hand CitiGolf — winning the Durban July, SA’s top horse race...
