Veteran agent Robert McBride no stranger to suspension
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Robert McBride, the director of the foreign branch of the State Security Agency who was suspended this week, is no stranger to controversies and brushes with the law.
The SSA on Thursday refused to give reasons for his suspension, saying these were confidential...
