News

Veteran agent Robert McBride no stranger to suspension

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
11 July 2021 - 00:00

Robert McBride, the director of the foreign branch of the State Security Agency who was suspended this week, is no stranger to controversies and brushes with the law.

The SSA on Thursday refused to give reasons for his suspension, saying these were confidential...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family: Meetings, but throne still empty News
  2. Zulu royals split on a new king News
  3. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  4. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  5. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola