Sunday Morning Assessment

Zuma back in court for another test of the rule of law

Jacob Zuma “is the first person in the history of South Africa, before or after democracy, to serve a prison sentence without enjoying all the rights associated with a fair trial and the right to an appeal”, his counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, says in written argument to the Constitutional Court.



After resolutely refusing to have anything to do with the state capture commission’s litigation over his not appearing before it to give evidence, Zuma has done an about-turn. His legal team will be at the apex court tomorrow asking it to reverse or “rescind” its judgment that held him in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison...