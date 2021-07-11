Zuma's imprisonment sad for ANC and SA, says Ramaphosa
11 July 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the ANC national executive committee (NEC) that political events of the past two weeks demonstrated the difficulties of rooting out of corruption and factionalism in the party.
This was referring to the volatile situation in KwaZulu-Natal over, among other things, the incarceration of Jacob Zuma...
