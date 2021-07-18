Cape acoustician probed for alleged fraud
18 July 2021 - 00:00
Discovery Health is set to report a Cape Town hearing-aid acoustician to the police and Health Professions Council of SA for allegedly "claiming from medical schemes for services that have not been rendered".
The medical aid is investigating claims submitted by Klaus Feyer after a number of tip-offs, and CEO Ryan Noach said complaints against Feyer go as far back as 2018. The most recent was lodged by pensioner John Wittstock, who sent back more than R19,000 Feyer allegedly claimed from Discovery for a hearing aid. He said Feyer had demanded half the money...
