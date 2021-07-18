Cops, army absent as N3 reopens after unrest
Trucks hit the road again — in convoy and under private guard
18 July 2021 - 00:03
The N3 was yesterday bristling with an army of heavily armed private security guards escorting billions of rands worth of cargo between Durban and Johannesburg. But police and the army were seldom seen.
On Friday last week SA's busiest highway, on which R3bn worth of goods is transported daily, was shut down by protesters who torched dozens of trucks and looted cargo. This Friday the N3 Toll Concession announced the highway had been reopened after the torching of 25 trucks since July 9...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.