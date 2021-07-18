Cops, army absent as N3 reopens after unrest

Trucks hit the road again — in convoy and under private guard

The N3 was yesterday bristling with an army of heavily armed private security guards escorting billions of rands worth of cargo between Durban and Johannesburg. But police and the army were seldom seen.



On Friday last week SA's busiest highway, on which R3bn worth of goods is transported daily, was shut down by protesters who torched dozens of trucks and looted cargo. This Friday the N3 Toll Concession announced the highway had been reopened after the torching of 25 trucks since July 9...