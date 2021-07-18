Covid-19 pandemic and looting show how we cope in a crisis — or don't

An ordinary person turns hero; a gentle soul becomes an angry looter; a kind person turns aggressive when a stranger oversteps a floor sticker in a supermarket queue and is perceived to get too close.



These are SA's expressions of long-term societal problems and divides, amplified by a pandemic and the looting and violence that ripped through the country this week, said life coach Judy Klipin...