Covid-19 pandemic and looting show how we cope in a crisis — or don't
18 July 2021 - 00:00
An ordinary person turns hero; a gentle soul becomes an angry looter; a kind person turns aggressive when a stranger oversteps a floor sticker in a supermarket queue and is perceived to get too close.
These are SA's expressions of long-term societal problems and divides, amplified by a pandemic and the looting and violence that ripped through the country this week, said life coach Judy Klipin...
