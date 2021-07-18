Durban residents barter goods over WhatsApp after unrest

Eggs for a bottle of wine, a tube of toothpaste for a carton of milk or perhaps some tomatoes in exchange for dog food?



As people in KwaZulu-Natal scramble for food and other supplies in the wake of this week's rioting and looting, residents of one housing estate in the Upper Highway area of Durban have launched a WhatsApp group for bartering goods...