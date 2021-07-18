Huge task ahead to rev up disrupted Covid-19 vaccination drive

Wits professor of medicine Francois Venter said: "Covid seems to be peaking in Gauteng at a scary level. Now we need to get through the hospitalisations that will follow."

It is hard to make "robust projections" in the Free State, Northern Cape and North West because of uncertainty about their data, including on the distribution of variants, the modelling consortium noted.

"Likewise, the current social unrest could result in decreased testing, diagnosis and access to care in the coming weeks, resulting in smaller numbers of admissions than projected," said Dr Harry Moultrie of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the consortium.

The saturation of hospital capacity during surges could result in lower admissions than those projected, he said.

By September, "cases and admissions are expected to reduce to low levels across all provinces" and the consortium said "rapid vaccination" would be a powerful tool to reduce severe illness and death from Covid.

Venter said: "The violence has derailed vaccination programmes in big chunks of Gauteng and KZN, but we were already too late for the third wave in those provinces. There is still time to vaccinate a substantial number of people if we get things up and running and accelerating for what [could] be a fourth wave in November and December."

The vaccine programme has accelerated, despite the delivery of almost no vaccinations in KwaZulu-Natal this week, said Seekings. "The Western Cape is on target to vaccinate 150,000 people this week and the Eastern Cape is picking up also."

