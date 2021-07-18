'I wish we could've acted quicker': Meet taxi owner who faced down rampaging mobs

Taxi owner Skitla Ranape has seen a lot in his job, but the thought of how much the Vosloorus community stood to lose if malls in the area were looted terrified him.



So this week he helped to rally Katlehong People’s Taxi Association (Kapta) drivers and owners to form human barriers to protect malls across Vosloorus, Spruitview, Dawn Park and Katlehong, warding off thousands of looters...