'I wish we could've acted quicker': Meet taxi owner who faced down rampaging mobs
18 July 2021 - 00:00
Taxi owner Skitla Ranape has seen a lot in his job, but the thought of how much the Vosloorus community stood to lose if malls in the area were looted terrified him.
So this week he helped to rally Katlehong People’s Taxi Association (Kapta) drivers and owners to form human barriers to protect malls across Vosloorus, Spruitview, Dawn Park and Katlehong, warding off thousands of looters...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.